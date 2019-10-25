WATCH: Dom gets pranked with "laxative mince pies"

The Chris Moyles Show took part in a food tasting test, but Dom's pies may have contained very special ingredients.

This week The Chris Moyles Show decided to get into the festive spirit early by eating some luxury mince pies.

Unfortunately for Dom, Chris Pippa and James had cooked up a plan, which may or may not have involved lacing his pies with the powder from laxative pills.

But did Dom REALLY get laxatives in his mince pies or was it all just a bluff?

I guess we'll find out next week!

Watch our video to see Dom's reaction above and DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME!

Watch Dom prank Matt in front of the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles show podcast: