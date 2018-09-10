WATCH: Chris Moyles Responds To Twitter Trolls

Chris trawls through mean tweets following last week’s Jeremy Vine phone-in. Take cover!

You’ll recall that last week there was much speculation after a well-known radio presenter announced he was moving onto another role.

Well not only did Chris Moyles have to deny everything, but there was also a radio phone-in on the Jeremy Vine show that saw our man take some abuse from a listener!

But that’s not all - after Jeremy tweeted about the incident, the trolls have come thick and fast.

And Chris has to take them on, one by one!