WATCH: Chris Moyles and the team go rogue after the driving seat challenge

20 September 2019, 14:27 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 14:39

The Chris Moyles Show played the driving seat challenge competition this week, but once the game was over they totally went rogue.

This week saw The Chris Moyles Show undertake a series of challenges in a Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck with listeners getting the chance to win big prizes.

The driving seat challenge saw Chris and James swap places in the driver's seat every time a listener got a question wrong, but when the game was over the team had some time to kill.

Watch them go totally rogue and start driving off in our video and leave Matt back in the studio with no idea what's going on!

It's not the only time Chris has gone a little off-piste.

Remember the last time he left poor Pippa in the studio?

Remind yourself here:

