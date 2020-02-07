Watch Chris and Dom deliver a car full of prizes to York!

7 February 2020, 17:04 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 17:23

Here's what happened when Chris drove all the way to meet the winner of the final Radio X Prize Dump On Your Doorstep!

Yesterday we revealed that the winner of the ultimate Prize Dump On Your Doorstep was none other than Alex in York, meaning Chris and Dom had to embark on a road trip...

You can see what happened when the pair left Leicester Square in London to make their way over 200 miles in a brand new Mini Cooper Classic... which they were also going to leave in Alex's driveway!

Alex with his brand new Mini Cooper Classic
Alex with his brand new Mini Cooper Classic. Picture: Radio X

In the boot was a stack of prizes, including a new LG 50" TV, an Apple iPhone 11, an X-Box, an Amazon Echo a Dyson hair dryer, an iPad... and a whole lot more.

Chris hands over the car keys to Alex
Chris hands over the car keys to Alex. Picture: Radio X

Can Chris pilot the Mini Cooper Classic without succumbing to "millisecond Road Rage"? Will they get the car to Alex without scratching it? And will they get that 50" LG TV through the door in one piece?

See what happened here.

Chris and Dom Dumping the Prizes at Alex's house
Chris and Dom Dumping the Prizes at Alex's house. Picture: Radio X

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep

The moment Chris and Dom discovered where the final Prize Dump winner lives...
Chris and Dom try on a tiny cycling top

WATCH: When Chris and Dom tried on TINY cycling gear...

Ben Elton tells Chris Moyles how he gave Blackadder a new lease of life

WATCH: How Ben Elton gave Blackadder a new lease of life

Pippa meets Chris and his family in Spalding to drop off The Chris Moyles Prize Dump

WATCH: What happened when Pippa & Matt drove the Prize Dump to Lincolnshire...
Pippa and Matt find out where they are driving The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump

WATCH: Pippa & Matt find out where they're driving The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump

Latest On Radio X

Blossoms 2020

Blossoms score Number 1 in the UK album charts

Blossoms

Sonny Starkey (L) and Gene Gallagher attend the UGG + Eckhaus Latta FW19 collection launch September 2019

Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson up in court over "fight in Tesco"

Liam Gallagher

Tan France and Alexa Chung play Riff Roulette

WATCH: Alexa Chung and Tan France play Riff Roulette on Radio X

Features

Liam Gallagher performs live in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 2, 2020

Liam Gallagher has cortisone injection to relieve voice problems

Liam Gallagher

Kings of Leon press image

Kings of Leon's UK summer 2020 shows: how to get tickets

Kings of Leon

Spartacus the movie and Spartacus the album

Albums and songs named after classic movies

Features