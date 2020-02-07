Watch Chris and Dom deliver a car full of prizes to York!

Here's what happened when Chris drove all the way to meet the winner of the final Radio X Prize Dump On Your Doorstep!

Yesterday we revealed that the winner of the ultimate Prize Dump On Your Doorstep was none other than Alex in York, meaning Chris and Dom had to embark on a road trip...

You can see what happened when the pair left Leicester Square in London to make their way over 200 miles in a brand new Mini Cooper Classic... which they were also going to leave in Alex's driveway!

Alex with his brand new Mini Cooper Classic. Picture: Radio X

In the boot was a stack of prizes, including a new LG 50" TV, an Apple iPhone 11, an X-Box, an Amazon Echo a Dyson hair dryer, an iPad... and a whole lot more.

Chris hands over the car keys to Alex. Picture: Radio X

Can Chris pilot the Mini Cooper Classic without succumbing to "millisecond Road Rage"? Will they get the car to Alex without scratching it? And will they get that 50" LG TV through the door in one piece?

See what happened here.