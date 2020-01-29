WATCH: Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds and she sounds ecstatic

Our lucky caller Claire called in from Moyles' hometown to have a spin on our Winning Wheel, but Chris reckon she lacked enthusiasm.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show we brought back our Winning Wheel- giving lucky listeners the chance to win everything from a Fat Friends DVD to £300.

It may not be our most glamorous competition ever, but when Chris had a caller from Leeds, he couldn't have been more excited! Just a shame our listener Claire couldn't quite show the same enthusiasm...

However, as it turns out, we just cant decipher her tone!

Watch Chris react to the caller from his hometown in our video above.

Chris Moyles gets a caller from Leeds. Picture: Radio X

