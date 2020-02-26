WATCH: Chris Moyles challenges Sam to eat a WHOLE chocolate cake in 6 minutes

26 February 2020, 18:44 | Updated: 26 February 2020, 19:42

The video producer was challenged to eat the tyre-shaped dessert in just six minutes for £20. Find out if he managed it and what he has to do next!

The Chris Moyles Show absolutely loves a challenge, and Chris Moyles absolutely loves to challenge our new Video Producer Sam.

So when the opportunity came up to eat a whole chocolate cake, Chris couldn't wait to get Sam to do it, and add a little bit of money to - erm - sweeten the deal.

Watch the Sam attempt to eat the incredibly dense dessert in our video above.

Chris Moyles bets Sam can't eat a chocolate cake in 6 minutes
Chris Moyles bets Sam can't eat a chocolate cake in 6 minutes. Picture: Radio X

Tune in tomorrow to see Sam tackle WINGS.

Remind yourself what happened when Chris Moyles quizzed Sam and made us all feel very old.

