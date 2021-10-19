WATCH: Al Murray gives Chris Moyles a history lesson!

"There are no such things as Vikings." says Al. Whaaat?!

Al Murray has been telling The Chris Moyles Show about his new series, Why Do The Brits Win Every War... and it's been fascinating!

In the new series, which launches on Sky HISTORY on Wednesday 20 October at 9pm, Al is joined by famous faces across Europe to ask that very question.

He's got comedian and actor John Thomson on to talk about Vikings - but has made a very important point.

"Well actually there are no such things as Vikings", he says, explaining it's more of a name to describe what they did rather than who they were.

"The Vikings didn't stick around and do battle, honourably. They'd turn up, beat up your monks, steal their silver and then go. That's where their reputation comes from!"

Why Do The Brits Win Every War is on Sky HISTORY at 9pm starting Wednesday 20 October.

Tickets for Al Murray's 2022 stand up tour are on sale now from https://thepublandlord.com/.