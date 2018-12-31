VIDEOS: Tim Peake was asked some BIG questions on The Chris Moyles Show

31 December 2018, 12:46 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 12:48

Find out what happened when the British astronaut and International Space Station crew member visited the show.

Tom Peake visited The Chris Moyles Show in 2018, and the team thought they'd quiz him on everything they could. As you can imagine, things got quite technical...

How many toilets are in the international space station? How do you sleep while floating?

Get the answer to this and much more in our video above.

FULL VIDEO: Tim Peake blew our tiny minds on The Chris Moyles Show

Tim Peake appears on The Chris Moyles Show
Tim Peake appears on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Dom was particularly excited about Tim Peake's arrival and thought he needed to put in some very special preparation in.

But what did he do, you ask? Why he donned an inflatable space suit and it wasn't cheap or embarrassing at all.

Watch Dom live out his career high in our video below:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

John Bishop on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: John Bishop didn't like Chris Moyles' impression of him
Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Pippa Taylor in the show's 2018 rewind

VIDEO: Watch The Chris Moyles Show's epic 2018 Rewind

Dominic Byrne interviews Kurt Russell for The Chris Moyles Show in 2018

VIDEO: When Dom made Kurt Russell play the most cringe game

The Burke Brothers want their car pimped by The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: The Burke Brothers want their ride pimped by The Chris Moyles Show
James and Pippa open Christmas presents on The Chris Moyles Show

What The Chris Moyles Show team got each other this Christmas...

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast