VIDEO: Su Pollard Joined Chris And The Team At The Pub

The team bumped into the eccentric comedy actress, and there wasn't a dull moment.

Chris had his first day back from holiday yesterday, and they celebrated with a trip down to the pub.

And who should they bump into but Hi-de-Hi! star and all-round national treasure Su Pollard?

As to be expected, the comedy actress was dressed to impress with wonky glasses and a glittery lunch box complete with a spare party popper.

There's just two things the team couldn't work out though: were the glasses wonky on purpose an why did she sniff the party banger?

Watch our video above.

