VIDEO: Toby and Pippa relive Burger-gate on The Chris Moyles Show

27 March 2019, 17:21

Pippa and Toby ordered a burger at their local pub quiz last week, but Toby is still fuming that it was stolen off them by a rival team.

Last week saw Toby tell the tale of how he ordered a burger at his local pub quiz alongside Pippa.

The couple ordered a chicken katsu, but Toby was absolutely fuming to find the team beside them had stolen it clean from under their noses.

And if that wasn't insult enough, they'd taken the LAST chicken burgers left.

Now Chris Moyles is back on the air, he just had to know what happened.

Watch our video above to find out just it went down, and how fuming Toby was.

