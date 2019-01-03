VIDEO: Toby absolutely loved this mystery sound!

See Chris Moyles highlight the strange Japanese signature habit which created this unlikely sound.

Last year The Chris Moyles Show witnessed some unbelievable moments.

From Chris and Dom zorbing to Pippa facing her fear of spiders to their fake John Lewis Christmas advert, there wasn't a dull moment.

But you may not remember when Chris asked Toby and the team to guess the activity taking place by listening to a mystery sound.

With Chris, it could have been touch or go whether the answer could have gone out on air, but when the sound was revealed Toby knew all about it.

Watch our video above to see him talk about the bizarre but practical Sumo wrestling practice.

Toby Tarrant reacts to the mystery sound on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Another highlight had to be the moment where Moyles called up a competition winner... only to find out he'd been sitting on the toilet.

Watch our video to find out how it all went down:

Incredible scenes!

Look back at the some of the best moments of last year with The Chris Moyles' 2018 Rewind here:

