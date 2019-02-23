VIDEO: Moyles' story about his mum, Robbie Keane & Tottenham Hotspurs is epic!

Watch former footballer Robbie Keane give a special birthday message to Chris, and hear the crazy story about Moyles' mum meeting him.

Chris Moyles celebrated his birthday this week with a very special live show in Leeds.

Not only was the Radio X presenter surprised with Leeds United FC's bus to take him back up to his hometown, but it's final destination was none other than his beloved football team's Elland Road.

The live show from the football ground featured surprise appearances from Rob DJ, Kris Kamara and a video call from Robbie Keane - who had a special shoutout for Moyles' mum!

Chris told the story of what happened when his mum met Robbie Keane many years ago... and it's amazing.

Watch it above.

Former footballer Robbie Keane appears on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

It turns out Robbie Keane and Tottenham Hotspurs visited Elland Road when they played against Leeds United many years ago.

Chris saw that the Spurs players team bus and dared his mother to jump on and shout "well played" to the team for £500.

Not only did she take her son up on his offer, but when she did, she got a ticking off from Robbie Keane himself!

Watch Chris Moyles' dreams come true as he takes a penalty at Leeds United's Elland Road: