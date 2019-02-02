VIDEO: The original Stig gives Dom driving tips for Car Roulette

Dom is set to drive a car round a racing track in our Car Roulette competition, so who better than the enigmatic Top Gear driver to advise him?

Next will see The Chris Moyles Show embark on another competition extravaganza when we play Car Roulette.

That's right, Chris and the team will give away a brand new Mini Cooper to one lucky listener by having Dom drive a car around a huge roulette wheel until it runs out of fuel and stops on one of 37 numbers.

This week, we were lucky enough to have the original Stig and Formula One racing driver Perry McCarthy come into the show, so who better to ask for driving tips than the original masked (or helmet-wearing) man from Top Gear?

Watch our video above where Perry McCarthy tells Dom what to expect on the racecourse-turned-roulette wheel!

Dom gets advice from The Stig on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Prepare to feel very sick Dom!

Car Roulette will take place next week, so stay tuned to The Chris Moyles Show to find out how you can get involved.

Watch Chris and the team pick a car for Dom to drive...

