VIDEO: Chris Moyles reacts to a listener's sketch of the team

10 April 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 15:59

A fan of the show sent in a drawing of Chris, Dom and Pippa, and it definitely started off a conversation.

This week a listener sent in a sketch of Chris, Pippa and Dom in a bid to jumpstart her art career.

But, as we know... Chris Moyles isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his opinions.

Watch him critique the piece of art, including what he thinks of Dom's face and why Pippa is an "almost" in our video above.

For more great sketches, head to her Instagram here.

Watch Chris show off his secret talent, while out with Dom and Taron Egerton:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and Chris Moyles on Radio X

VIDEO: Chris Moyles' broken mic turned into a Freddie Mercury tribute
Matt gets pranked about burying his dead turtle

VIDEO: When Producer Matt got pranked over his pet Turtle Archie
Dominic Byrne tries his "instant freeze" experiment

VIDEO: Dom did another science experiment and was VERY impatient
The Go Compare man Wynne Evans talks being spotted

VIDEO: What the Go Compare man REALLY looks and sounds like...
Dom Byrne and Chris Moyles explain how to listen on Alexa

How to listen on-demand to the Chris Moyles show on Alexa!

Latest On Radio X

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Supermassive Black Hole and Muse

Supermassive Black Hole: Songs about space

Lists

Ned Stark (rest his soul) was head of House Stark

Game of Thrones houses explained: From the Starks and Lannisters, to the Tyrells and Greyjoys

News

Stereophonics

Stereophonics announce more warm up shows for 2019

Stereophonics

Classic festival line-ups

Can you guess the classic festival from just the line-up?

Quizzes

Courteeners in 2018

Courteeners to headline Raise The Roof charity gig in Manchester

Courteeners