VIDEO: Chris Moyles reacts to a listener's sketch of the team

A fan of the show sent in a drawing of Chris, Dom and Pippa, and it definitely started off a conversation.

This week a listener sent in a sketch of Chris, Pippa and Dom in a bid to jumpstart her art career.

But, as we know... Chris Moyles isn't backwards about coming forwards when it comes to his opinions.

Watch him critique the piece of art, including what he thinks of Dom's face and why Pippa is an "almost" in our video above.

For more great sketches, head to her Instagram here.

