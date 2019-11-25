VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: Radio X

Watch the Radio X DJ share his thoughts on the celebrity singing competition, and reveal why he just can't watch it anymore.

It's Monday so why not start the week off with Chris Moyles having a good ol' moan?

This morning the Radio X DJ just had to share his thoughts on The X Factor: Celebrity, which pits reality TV stars against sportsmen and social media influencers in a celeb singing competition.

It turns out Chris Moyles thinks it's the Piers Morgan of TV... which means there's absolutely nothing he can stand about it.

Watch him let rip about the show in our video above.

