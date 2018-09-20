VIDEO: Pippa's American Accent Is The Best Thing Ever

20 September 2018, 13:45 | Updated: 20 September 2018, 13:46

Pippa came in looking and sounding a little different this morning.

Pippa came into the studio this morning with an an Oakland Raiders cap on and gave us her best impression of someone from across the pond.

But it wasn't enough to sound American. Chris wanted to know all about her passion for the NFL too.

Watch her amazing attempt in our video above.

It's not the only time Pippa's donned sportswear for the sake of radio.

Watch her play Oasis while dressed head to toe in a cricket gear:

