VIDEO: Pippa Recaps The England Football Match

29 June 2018, 14:33

And angry commentator Chris gets involved too!

Today The Chris Moyles Show looked back at last night's not-so-thrilling England vs Belgium game, and discussed some of its important highlights.

Pippa and Dom decided the only excitement came when Belgian player Batshuayi hit himself straight the the face, while Chris did his best shouty commentator impression.

Watch it all in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

