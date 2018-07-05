VIDEO: Pippa's Impression Of Brick Top From Snatch Is Epic

Watch Pippa take on one of the most iconic lines of British the 2000 British classic.

This week Pippa showed-off another one of her party tricks, this time taking on the character of Brick Top in Snatch.

Is there absolutely no end to her talents? But more importantly, do you know where the saying "greedy as a pig" comes from?

Neither do we, but Brick Top - who's played by Alan Ford in the hit gangster caper - had a pretty good idea.

Watch her take on the iconic lines in our video above.

Re-live the epic moment in Snatch here:

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

Lead photo credit: Radio X, Chris Weeks/Liaison