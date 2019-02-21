Chris Moyles' dreams come true with penalty shoot out at Leeds United's Elland Road

Watch Moyles take part in a penalty shoot out at the home ground of his beloved Leed's United, with Rob DJ in goal and Chris Kamara on commentary.

This week saw Chris Moyles head to hometown of Leeds for a very special birthday show.

Not only was the Radio X presenter surprised with Leeds United FC's bus to take him back up north, but it's final destination was none other than his beloved football team's home turf of Elland Road.

Chris was surprised with special guests in football legend Kris Kamara and Rob DJ, who was dressed up as the Leeds mascot Lucas the Kop Cat.

Chris Moyles plays penalty shoot out at Leeds United's Elland Road as Chris Kamara watches on. Picture: Radio X

The surprises didn't end there though, as Chris was given the opportunity to score a penalty on Elland Road's hallowed ground.

