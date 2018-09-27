VIDEO: This Outtake Of Pippa From The Pubcast Is GOLD

27 September 2018, 15:33

It's almost that time of year when The Chris Moyles Show shares their special charity pubcast episode...

The annual Chris Moyles Show Pubcast is almost upon us, which means Chris and the team get tipsy in a pub and film a special podcast in aid of Global's Make Some Noise Charity.

As usual, we expect really big things this year, with Pippa and Toby recently moving in together and James celebrating his birthday.

We don't know what's in the special charity pubcast just yet, but we can tell you what definitely DIDN'T make the cut... and it's probably a good thing too.

Watch as Pippa listens to herself sounding very dodgy in the outtakes!

Now I know what you're all thinking: What on EARTH was she doing? And where can we find some?

It's not the first time Pippa's said something that's sounded REALLY wrong out of context.

Watch Pippa out of context here:

Pippa Taylor laughs at her Pubcast outtakes on The Chris Moyles Show

