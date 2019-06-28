VIDEO: Get to know our Radio X Glastonbury Flags for The Chris Moyles Show

Get the story behind the creation of The Chris Moyles Show's Radio X flags for Glastonbury Festival this year.

Glastonbury Festival is one of the biggest weekends in the music calendar and this year it's about to get even bigger.

Chris and Pippa are headed down to the Somerset festival - where Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure will headline the Pyramid Stage - and Toby Tarrant has joined them for his Glastonbury Festival ever!

Moyles and the team might not be live on-air during the weekend, but they've come up with an ingenious way to get their listeners in on the fun.

Watch our video above to see their plan in action.

They've had a bunch of Glastonbury fags made especially for listeners to hold at the festival and they're hoping to all meet for Liam Gallagher's set on Saturday night at the Pyramid Stage.

Eight of the flags have silly slogans on them, from "Glastonbury 2018," to "I hope that was beer" and one just has Dom's head on it.

Will the festival flag bearers find each other at Worthy Farm? Will they be seen on the big screen? Only time will tell.

Meet our first flag-bearer, Connor, below:

