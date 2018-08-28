VIDEO: Moyles Has The Perfect Track For Trump's Call To President Enrique

Chris couldn't help but pay attention to Trump's awkward call to the President of Mexico.

This week saw the US President Donald Trump invite the media into the Oval Office to witness him calling the President of Mexico.

Unfortunately for Trump, he quickly ran into some technical issues and struggled to connect through to Enrique Peña Nieto.

Chris couldn't help but find the perfect track to accompany the awkward moment, which just so happens to be sung by another famous Enrique.

