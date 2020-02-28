VIDEO: Chris Moyles met Freddie Krueger icon Robert Englund and it wasn't a nightmare

The legendary Nightmare on Elm Street star stopped by on The Chris Moyles Show as a mystery guest, and it was pretty epic.

This week's mystery guest was a star who's an absolute nightmare.

Robert Englund is known for many things, but none more than his petrifying role as Freddie Krueger in Nightmare on Elm Street.

But Chris didn't twig who he was until he provided him with a very crucial clue.

Watch the moment Chris met the iconic actor in our video above.

Chris Moyles meets Robert Englund. Picture: Radio X

