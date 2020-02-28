VIDEO: Chris Moyles met Freddie Krueger icon Robert Englund and it wasn't a nightmare

28 February 2020, 17:56 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 17:57

The legendary Nightmare on Elm Street star stopped by on The Chris Moyles Show as a mystery guest, and it was pretty epic.

This week's mystery guest was a star who's an absolute nightmare.

Robert Englund is known for many things, but none more than his petrifying role as Freddie Krueger in Nightmare on Elm Street.

But Chris didn't twig who he was until he provided him with a very crucial clue.

Watch the moment Chris met the iconic actor in our video above.

Chris Moyles meets Robert Englund
Chris Moyles meets Robert Englund. Picture: Radio X

Find out what happened when the absolute legend that is David Graham came on as our mystery guest:

WATCH: Chris Moyles challenges Sam to eat a WHOLE chocolate cake in 6 minutes

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge

Chris Moyles bets Sam can't eat a chocolate cake in 6 minutes

WATCH: Chris Moyles challenges Sam to eat a WHOLE chocolate cake in 6 minutes
Dom gets left in the studio again

WATCH: Dom gets blindfolded and left in the studio AGAIN!

Chris Moyles finds out where his special birthday show took place

WATCH: When Chris Moyles found out where his birthday show in the dark was
Pippa and Dom do the lip reading game with Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Pippa & Dom were hilarious in the lip reading game!

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards Show

A club night that only plays Oasis non-stop is launching

Oasis

Shaun Ryder and Bez of the Happy Mondays, Looking wasted. Live at the Free Trade Hall, Manchester. 18.11.1989

Are these the worst cover versions ever?

Features

Lewis Capaldi picks up the award for Song of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2020

VIDEO: Why Lewis Capaldi still lives at his parents' house despite chart-topping debut album and BRITs success

Features

Chad Smith takes on Will Ferrell!

Remember when Will Ferell had a drum-off with Chad Smith?

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Liam Gallagher plays Austria in February 2020

Why Liam Gallagher doesn't like watching Man City at the Etihad

Liam Gallagher

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong at the 2019 American Music Awards

Green Day Hella Mega world tour disrupted as band postpone Asia dates due to coronavirus concerns

Green Day