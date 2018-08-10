VIDEO: Chris Moyles Messed Up The Crisp Test In A BIG Way

10 August 2018, 20:57

Dom had a theory about tasting food without smelling it, and Chris decided to put him to the test.

Dom heard that if you taste food without smelling it, it loses all its flavour.

Ever the sceptic, Chris wanted to test out the theory, so he sent a highly scientific taste-test involving crisps and the team holding their noses.

It have been great if he didn't get the bowls mixed up though!

Watch our video above.

