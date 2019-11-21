VIDEO: Matt has to take home a year's of supply beer and Chris Moyles is loving it

21 November 2019, 15:29 | Updated: 21 November 2019, 15:31

The Chris Moyles Show producer accidentally had his charity auction win delivered to work, and it might be hard to shift.

Last month saw The Chris Moyles Show team take part of a work auction in aid of Global's Make Some Noise charity.

Things came up pretty good for Matt, who won a whopping year's supply of Brew Dog Beer, beer school for him and six mates AND all-you-can-eat chicken wings for him and his eight mates for Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for Matt, he agreed to get the 365 beers sent into the office, which might be a bit difficult to shift.

Chris Moyles absolutely won't let him give any of them away though!

Watch our video to see Matt's impressive haul.

Remember when the team pranked Chris and Dom with a skip for the charity auction?

Remind yourself of the time Matt was pranked over his pet turtle:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Edward Norton talks his visit to Abbey Road studios

VIDEO: Edward Norton talks to Chris Moyles about his visit to Abbey Road studios
Chris Moyles meets Alexsei the contortionist

VIDEO: Chris Moyles freaks out over Alexsei the contortionist
Dom messing things up on air and Chris Moyles can't help but laugh

WATCH: Dom has an absolute nightmare on-air and Chris Moyles loves it
Chris Moyles pranks Matt with the noise cancelling earphones

WATCH: Chris Moyles pranks Matt with noise cancelling earphones
James describes a ping pong show live from Bangkok

WATCH: James got invited to a ping pong show in Bangkok

Latest On Radio X

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival introduces new campsite with pre-erected tents for 2020 in a bid to reduce waste

Glastonbury Festival

Liam Gallagher

Get the setlist from Liam Gallagher's Manchester Arena gig

Liam Gallagher

Johnny Vaughan learns the bass with Blur's Alex James

VIDEO: Blur's Alex James teaches Johnny Vaughan how to play bass

Johnny Vaughan

Coldplay 'not touring' new album Everyday Life over climate change fears

News

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at O2 Ritz Manchester

Liam Gallagher reaches out to fan injured by flare at Sheffield gig

Liam Gallagher

Greatest HIts Compilations

The Best “Best Ofs” Ever Released

Features