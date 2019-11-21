VIDEO: Matt has to take home a year's of supply beer and Chris Moyles is loving it

The Chris Moyles Show producer accidentally had his charity auction win delivered to work, and it might be hard to shift.

Last month saw The Chris Moyles Show team take part of a work auction in aid of Global's Make Some Noise charity.

Things came up pretty good for Matt, who won a whopping year's supply of Brew Dog Beer, beer school for him and six mates AND all-you-can-eat chicken wings for him and his eight mates for Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for Matt, he agreed to get the 365 beers sent into the office, which might be a bit difficult to shift.

Chris Moyles absolutely won't let him give any of them away though!

Watch our video to see Matt's impressive haul.

