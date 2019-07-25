VIDEO: Matt gets pranked by Chris Moyles into telling his embarrassing thong story

Chris and the team managed to convince Matt they'd been sharing embarrassing stories all week, and things escalated quickly.

Matt is a true innocent, which makes it all the more funny when Chris Moyles and the team manage to prank him.

This time, they managed to convince the assistant producer that the team had been sharing their embarrassing stories all week, and it was his turn to tell his tale of woe.

Naturally, Chris made him tell his cringe love-related tale, involving him buying himself a string thong with a bow as a surprise girlfriend!

Watch our video above to find out how she reacted.

If you think the team were unfair to Matt on this occasion, remind yourself of the time he was tricked into thinking he'd killed his pet turtle Archie: