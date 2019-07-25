VIDEO: Matt gets pranked by Chris Moyles into telling his embarrassing thong story

25 July 2019, 17:37 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 17:40

Chris and the team managed to convince Matt they'd been sharing embarrassing stories all week, and things escalated quickly.

Matt is a true innocent, which makes it all the more funny when Chris Moyles and the team manage to prank him.

This time, they managed to convince the assistant producer that the team had been sharing their embarrassing stories all week, and it was his turn to tell his tale of woe.

Naturally, Chris made him tell his cringe love-related tale, involving him buying himself a string thong with a bow as a surprise girlfriend!

Watch our video above to find out how she reacted.

If you think the team were unfair to Matt on this occasion, remind yourself of the time he was tricked into thinking he'd killed his pet turtle Archie:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Jon Culshaw does some of his most famous impressions on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Jon Culshaw proves he's the master of impressions

Jon Culshaw impersonates Boris Johnson on The Chris Moyles Show on the day he becomes Prime Minister

VIDEO: Jon Culshaw's impression of Boris Johnson is spot on

Toby Tarrant and Pippa Taylor have a message from their imaginary child Terry

VIDEO: Toby and Pippa get a WhatsApp from their imaginary child Terry
Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles do the Hand Solo challenge

VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Pippa's Hand Solo challenge was hilarious
Shaun Ryder reveals he's suffering from alopecia and underwent hip surgery

VIDEO: Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder reveals medical hair loss, hip surgery and botox

News

Latest On Radio X

Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and Two Door Cinema Club frontman Alex Trimble

Truck Festival 2019: Get the latest weather forecast

Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Greek Theatre

Billie Eilish moved up to the main stage at Reading & Leeds 2019
Bob Dylan holds an electric guitar in 1966

Bands who changed their musical style

Lists

Klaxons at the Mercury Prize 2007

Where Are The Mercury Prize Winners Now?

Features

Foals

Mercury Prize 2019: Foals, The 1975 & Idles among the nominations

News

Kendal Calling 2015 crowd

Kendal Calling 2019: What's the latest weather forecast?