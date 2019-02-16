VIDEO: John Robins answers Queen questions on The Chris Moyles Show

16 February 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 16 February 2019, 10:01

Watch the Radio X presenter and Queen super-fan talk all things Queen on The Chris Moyles Show.

John Robins is an Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian, a Radio X presenter and a HUGE Queen fan.

So when he visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his new upcoming tour, Hot Shame, Chris just had to put him to the test with some of your Queen-based listener questions.

Watch John talk about the We Will Rock You legends in our video above.

If that doesn't prove just how much John is a Queen fan, watch his starring role in the advert for the Bohemian Rhapsody Blu Ray & Digital here.

Watch him in action in the role of his life below:

READ MORE: When John Robins finally became friends with Queen's Brian May

