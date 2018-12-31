VIDEO: John Bishop didn't like Chris Moyles' impression of him

31 December 2018, 11:04

Find out what happened when the stand-up comedian visited The Chris Moyles Show.

Chris Moyles loves an impression, especially if it's at a celeb's expense. But when John Bishop visited The Chris Moyles Show earlier this year he was less than impressed with Moyles' impression of him.

His wife reckons it's spot on though!

Watch our video above to decide for yourself if it's any good.

John Bishop on The Chris Moyles Show
John Bishop on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radi X

If you weren't overly keen with Moyles' impression of the comedian, than you might be more impressed with Dom's take on The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Watch him take us through the process below:

Watch The Chris Moyles Show's 2018 rewind:

