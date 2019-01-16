VIDEO: Dom gets James McAvoy to sniff McCoy crisps!

16 January 2019, 12:12

The Glass actor took part in a junket for the latest M. Night Shyamalan film, and Dom got him to play a very interesting game.

James McAvoy is synonymous with many things; Scottish actor, Hollywood superhero film star and now expert McCoy crisp sniffer.

Dom's known for heading down to junkets and spicing them up a little, so it was no surprise that when he met Glass actor James McAvoy, he got him to see if he could tell the difference between McCoy crisps just by smelling them.

Luckily the Filth star was a good sport!

Watch James McAvoy play the crisp-related game above.

Glass actor James McAvoy sniffs McCoy crisps in an interview with The Chris Moyles Show's Dominic Byrne
Glass actor James McAvoy sniffs McCoy crisps in an interview with The Chris Moyles Show's Dominic Byrne. Picture: Radio X

If you think James McAvoy is a complete legend for playing Dom's weird game, refresh yourself on what happened when HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY Kurt Russell played Whats The Muscle with Kurt Russell below:

If that's not enough to cringe you out, remember when Dom pranked Jennifer Aniston with his wig?

Relive the magic moment in our video here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne change their Twitter names on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris and Dom gave themselves very mature Twitter names
Rick Astley recalls performing with Foo Fighters

How did Rick Astley end up performing with Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters

Chris Moyles wears a black wig on Radio X's Radio Grohl day

VIDEO: Chris Moyles plays a Dave Grohl Reverse Word Game special!
Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles, 2017

WATCH: Chris Moyles meets Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters

Steve Coogan talks new Alan Partridge show on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Steve Coogan reveals details of new Alan Partridge show

News

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast