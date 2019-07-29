VIDEO: Chris Moyles has a very tremendous interview with 'Donald Trump'

29 July 2019, 14:35

The President of the United States has returned to Radio X for a special interview, and has some advice for Boris Johnson.

As the President of the United States, it's fair to say Donald Trump has a lot on.

But the POTUS managed to take time out of his busy schedule to talk to The Chris Moyles Show, and discuss everything from Love Island to Boris Johnson.

And it wasn't just a very good interview, but it was the most tremendous ad best interview that's ever happened.

Watch our video of Jon Culshaw - we mean Mr. President - in action.

If that took your fancy, watch Culshaw parodying Baz Luhrmann's Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen) as the man himself:

Culshaw also took on the new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he came in last week, and revealed the tricks behind nailing the impression.

Watch it below:

WATCH MORE: Dom's impression of Mick Jagger is uncanny

