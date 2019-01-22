VIDEO: How many times can Chris, Pippa and Dom say flaps?

Pippa's wonderful way with words seems to have rubbed off on Chris and Dom. Watch our video to find out why.

Today saw Chris, Dom and Pippa get into a right flap, but they weren't particularly flustered. They just couldn't avoid saying the word flaps.

Watch our video above just to see how much!

Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Pippa on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

