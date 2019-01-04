VIDEO: How Chris and Dom pranked the Radio X team

4 January 2019, 15:57

The Chris Moyles Show took on their most high-tech prank yet...

Last year, The Chris Moyles Show got a festive background put on the screens in the Radio X studio, which made it look like it was snowing outside.

But Chris and Dom couldn't possibility let the festive season go by without getting in on some fun too.

Watch them prank Johnny Vaughan, Toby Tarrant and Dan O'Connell here:

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne prank Radio X presenters
Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne prank Radio X presenters. Picture: Radio X

That wasn't the only fun The Chris Moyles Show had in the green screen this year.

Watch Chris and Dom perform Coming Home For Christmas with Nick Knowles:

Watch The Chris Moyle Show's best bits of 2018:

