VIDEO: Chris Moyles freaks out over Alexsei the contortionist

The Chris Moyles Show's mystery guest Alexsei literally had to bend over backwards to meet the Radio X DJ.

The Chris Moyles Show invited a special mystery guest into the studio for this week's Who Are You?

It took a while for Chris and Dom to guess Alexsei from Russia's occupation, but it's fair to say he was flexible when it came to their guesses.

In the end they managed to figure out just what Alexsei does for a living, and he was more than happy to demonstrate his skills live on-air.

Watch our video above to see Alexsei the contortionist in action.

