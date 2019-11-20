VIDEO: Edward Norton talks to Chris Moyles about his visit to Abbey Road studios

The Hollywood star visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new film Motherless Brooklyn and revealed he visited the musical landmark.

Edward Norton visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and discussed everything from his career to his new film Motherless Brooklyn, where he plays a private detective with Tourettes Syndrome.

The Hollywood actor and director isn't just a huge movie buff though. He also considers himself a big music fan, and revealed he went down to Abbey Road studios to see some of the film score recorded.

Watch him relive the experience of visiting the iconic studios and talk going down to witness Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea's contribution to the soundtrack.

The American History X star and Chris Moyles also talked about his pilot's license and threw around a new TV show idea:

Watch the trailer for Motherless Brooklyn below:

