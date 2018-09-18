VIDEO: Dom's Ad-Libbed Songs Are The Best Ever

18 September 2018, 14:31

The team found an inventive way for Dom to introduce the spinning wheel this week, and he rose to the occasion as always.

Dom is a bit of a musician, so when Chris and the team embarked on their stars and stripes spinning wheel competition today, they thought what better than for Dom introduce each spin with his dulcet tones?

Watch our video above to see him at his musical best.

It's not the first time has displayed his musical prowess, though.

Watch his erm... stunning cover of Hallelujah here. Shame about that guitar though!

Watch Chris and Dom tell you how to listen to The Chris Moyles Show while zorbing:

