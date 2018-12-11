VIDEO: Chris Moyles gives Dominic The Donkey its first play of 2018

The Chris Moyles Show is counting down to Christmas, and what better way to celebrate it than to play the most festive song ever.

There's exactly two weeks until Christmas, so what better way to get into the spirit than by giving his favourite festive song a play?

Chris Moyles has long been associated with Dominic The Donkey, after launching a a campaign to get the track to number one, but now he's returned to celebrate the track in a whole new way.

A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominick the Donkey. Picture: Radio X

Prepare to see Moyles as you've never seen him before: singing Dominic the Donkey as a puppet!

Watch our video above.

