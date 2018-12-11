VIDEO: Chris Moyles gives Dominic The Donkey its first play of 2018

11 December 2018, 16:41 | Updated: 11 December 2018, 16:42

The Chris Moyles Show is counting down to Christmas, and what better way to celebrate it than to play the most festive song ever.

There's exactly two weeks until Christmas, so what better way to get into the spirit than by giving his favourite festive song a play?

Chris Moyles has long been associated with Dominic The Donkey, after launching a a campaign to get the track to number one, but now he's returned to celebrate the track in a whole new way.

A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominick the Donkey
A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominick the Donkey. Picture: Radio X

Prepare to see Moyles as you've never seen him before: singing Dominic the Donkey as a puppet!

Watch our video above.

Re-live the moment Dom pranked Pippa and transformed into a real-life donkey.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne, The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Toby Tarrant

VIDEO: Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Toby Tarrant have a Mick Jagger-off
Dom gets a new vibrating 'alarm clock' on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Dom gets a new festive 'vibrating alarm clock'

Nick Knowles FaceTimes Chris Moyles

Nick Knowles: “I’ll donate my No. 1 song royalties to charity”
I'm A Celeb star Nick Knowles and Radio X presenter Chris Moyles

How did Chris Moyles get Nick Knowles to Number 1?

Natasha Bedingfield sends Pippa a surprise birthday message

VIDEO: Pippa gets an offer she can't refuse from Natasha Bedingfield

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast