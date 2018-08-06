VIDEO: Dominic Byrne's Mystery Sound Is All Kinds Of Wrong

6 August 2018, 12:40

We got the audience to guess what sound Dom was making live on-air, but it wasn't as easy as they thought.

This week the team decided to prepare Dom for hospital radio with Dom's Mystery Sound, asking our audience to guess just what he was doing on-air.

Naturally it was hospital related, which meant it sounded just as dodgy as it looked.

Watch our video above to see him in action.

It's not the first time we've toyed with latex on the show though, oh no!

Last year, Toby let Pippa give him his first ever tattoo live on air and funnily enough it was the same time she'd done one too.

Watch the moment Toby got inked live on-air

Looking back, it's hard to believe we didn't know Pippa and Toby were dating back then, and neither can they.

See Chris and the team talk about all the clues we missed one year on...

