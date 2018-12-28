VIDEO: When Dom made Kurt Russell play the most cringe game

Re-live the moment The Chris Moyles Show tasked the Hollywood legend with the weirdest game ever.

Kurt Russell is a Hollywood legend, so when Dom went to interview him this year, we imagine he had loads of questions to ask him about his legendary career.

But instead, Dom decided to have him play a game where he had to identify muscles... because they rhyme with Russell. Genius.

Watch The Christmas Chronicles star play Dom's game above.

Dominic Byrne interviews Kurt Russell for The Chris Moyles Show in 2018. Picture: Radio X

If you thought that was bad, get ready to cringe at Dom's hair-raising interview with Jennifer Aniston: