VIDEO: Dom Gets Caught Outside A Strip Club... Sort Of

19 September 2018, 14:36

Chris went to great lengths to re-trace Dom's steps on from a recent trip to LA.

Dom reminisced about his time in LA where he frequented a Mexican restaurant, but Chris seems to think something else was on the menu.

Watch him royally stitch up Dom using Google Earth in our video.

Not content to convince everyone that Dom loves a strip club, Chris and the team also had Dom strike up a close friendship with Dannii from Babestation.

Find out what happened when Dannii surprised Dom in the studio:

