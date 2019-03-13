VIDEO: Dom gets left in the studio while Chris plays out dodgy Pippa clips!

13 March 2019, 15:26 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 18:58

Dom lived his very worst nightmare once again when Chris Moyles and the team left him on his own in the studio. However, time Chris upped the stakes...

If you're a fan of The Chris Moyles Show, you'll know that Dom hates nothing more than being left on his own in the studio to drive the desk.

Fortunately for the newsreader, Chris thought he'd lend a helping hand by sending some dodgy sound effects Dom's way... and yes they included Pippa innocently saying the wrong things as usual!

Watch our video above to find out more!

Remind yourself Pippa's Pubcast outtakes here:

