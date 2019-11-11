VIDEO: Dom gets an amazing Birthday video message from Dannii

11 November 2019, 18:32

Watch Dom get surprised by none other than Fatima Whitbread MBE, and Babestation star Dannii Harwood.

It was Dom's birthday this week, so we had to surprise him with some well known faces.

First up was a voice message from the olympic legend that is Fatima Whitbread MBE, but it's fair to say the second surprise message was far more visual.

To Dom's absolute delight, it was none other than glamour model, Babestation star and friend to the show Dannii Harwood.

Watch our video to see Dom surprised above.

Watch the moment Dom met Dannii from Babestation for the first time ever:

Dom and challenges Eddie Hall to buckaroo

VIDEO: Dom challenges Eddie "The Beast" Hall to Buckaroo

The Chris Moyles Show listeners send in the weirdest voice messages

VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show listeners send in the weirdest Whatsapp voice messages
Chris Kamara and Chris Moyles reveal I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here prank!

VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Chris "Kammy" Kamara reveal I’m A Celeb prank
Stephen Graham talks about his role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman

VIDEO: Stephen Graham reveals how he got The Irishman role

Toby Tarrant took a Birthday pee pee in his wash basket

VIDEO: Toby's birthday trip to the wash basket was something else!

