VIDEO: Dom challenges Eddie "The Beast" Hall to Buckaroo

8 November 2019, 16:20 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 16:23

Watch the former World's Strongest Man prove there's absolutely nothing he can't do on The Chris Moyles Show.

Eddie "The Beast" Hall visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about all things big, including his career and his Eddie Hall Eats America series.

The 2017 World's Strongest Man winner - has achieved some amazing feats, but surely he can't be good at everything?

Dom thought he'd put Eddie to the test and by challenging him to something he could win in: Buckaroo!

Can Dom beat The Beast in one of the biggest tests of wit and strength he could think of?

Watch our video above to find out.

