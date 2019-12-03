VIDEO: Cockney Chris Moyles loves a bit of shopping

3 December 2019, 15:38 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 17:37

The Chris Moyles Show fancied doing shopping, which ended up turning into a massive cockney-off!

Chris Moyles loves a bit of shopping, but he particularly likes it when he's putting on a cockney accent!

Problem is... once they all got started, they just couldn't stop.

Watch The Chris Moyles Show get uncontrollably cockney in our video above.

It's not the only time Chris and the team have struggled with getting out of character.

Watch the team go all Mick Jagger in our video:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

