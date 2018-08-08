VIDEO: Chris Moyles & The Team Ate Cat Food And Things Got Gross

Chris, Pippa, Matt and Dom tried the feline-catered cuisine, and it was pretty stomach churning.

It's a Wednesday, and the team were bored, so what better way amuse themselves and listeners than to chow down on cat food?

Chris encouraged everyone to all take a bite of the feline meal, and he even got involved too!

Needless to say it was quite smelly, and prompted some very interesting noises from Matt and Dom especially.

It might be chicken and gravy but it's no treat.

Watch our video of their antics above.

Audiences of a nervous disposition should probably look away now...

