VIDEO: Chris Moyles sends Matt to McDonald's with a MASSIVE order

22 November 2019, 19:19

Watch Matt struggle to remember The Chris Moyles Show's breakfast order entirely from memory!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, we've been celebrating the fact that McDonald's has extended its breakfast menu 'til 11am.

So Chris, Dom and Pippa couldn't help but put Matt's memory skills to the test by ordering one of the biggest McDonald's orders ever.

Watch our video above to see if Matt's up to the mammoth task.

It was a big week for Matt, who won a year's supply of beer with Brew Dog. The only problem is he got all 365 beers sent to work.

You think Chris and the team might want to help him out, but they literally weren't having any of it!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

