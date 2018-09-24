VIDEO: Chris Moyles Shares The Genius Of Chas And Dave

24 September 2018, 15:14

The Radio X DJ celebrated the musical duo following the sad news of Chas Hodges' passing.

News of Chas Hodges' sad passing, broke this weekend leading to tributes from throughout the world of showbiz.

A statement shared on the Chas and Dave Twitter and website page read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges.

"Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning."

The statement continued: "We would like to thank our fans for their fantastic support and goodwill at this difficult time."

This morning, Moyles looked back at the duo's career and just how they touched his generation.

Watch him gush about the musical pair in our video above.

Chas and Dave and Chris Moyles

