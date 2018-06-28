VIDEO: Chris Moyles Reacts To Weight Loss Reports

28 June 2018, 13:49

A brand new article on the Radio X DJ's "dramatic" weight loss has emerged, and he's got a few things to say.

The Daily Mail reported on Chris's "dramatic" weight loss this week, and of course he had a field day, being surprised to hear he'd lost another 5 stone.

It wasn't so much the article he was bothered by, but the pictures managed to make him look like he was on the loo AND had nits.

See Chris on his incredible weight-loss journery in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

