VIDEO: Chris Moyles Rages Over How To Say Nestlé

Is the famous chocolate brand prounounced nest-lay or nessle? There's only one way to find out!

This week the subject of old chocolate adverts came up, and Chris waxed lyrical about how Nestlé was in fact pronounced "Nessle".

Dom had a difference of opnion, so of course they decided to go back and watch as many Milky Bar TV ads as they could to settle the debate once and for all.

But who was right in the end?

Watch our video above to find out.

