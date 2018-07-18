VIDEO: Chris Moyles Pranked James On Facebook & He Was NOT Happy

James REALLY wanted to play the TV themes game, but Moyles had other ideas.

This morning, the team were set to play the TV themes game, which was set up by producer James.

Unfortunately this meant Chris sitting in a different seat, which gave him access to James's Facebook page.

We don't need to tell you what happened next do we?

Watch our video above to find out just what Chris posted.

To be fair, he really got you there James!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

