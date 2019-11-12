VIDEO: Chris Moyles found a Christmas song calling him fat

12 November 2019, 16:08 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 16:11

The Radio X presenter found an original Christmas song written in his honour, but he's not sure about the depiction of him.

It might be a little bit early, but Chris Moyles has already got into the festive spirit by listening to Christmas songs.

In fact, the Radio X DJ discovered a four-year-old track written and performed by Matt Hulbert, which is dedicated to his return to the airwaves.

It's pretty catchy, but that's not all that caught Chris Moyles' attention!

The track comes complete with a lyric video, so there's no way we can mistake what Matt singing... which is how Chris realised he'd been described as the "jolly fat man".

Watch Chris react to the festive ditty in our video above.

Listen to the full song here:

Watch out Dominick The Donkey. You've got competition!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom gets an amazing birthday message from Dannii Harwood

VIDEO: Dom gets an amazing Birthday video message from Dannii
Dom and challenges Eddie Hall to buckaroo

VIDEO: Dom challenges Eddie "The Beast" Hall to Buckaroo

The Chris Moyles Show listeners send in the weirdest voice messages

VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show listeners send in the weirdest Whatsapp voice messages
Chris Kamara and Chris Moyles reveal I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here prank!

VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Chris "Kammy" Kamara reveal I’m A Celeb prank
Stephen Graham talks about his role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman

VIDEO: Stephen Graham reveals how he got The Irishman role

Latest On Radio X

Arctic Monkeys original bassist Andy Nicholson and Arctic Monkeys at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards

Former Arctic Monkeys bassist Andy Nicholson considered suicide after leaving the band

Arctic Monkeys

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil: Fleetwood Mac are "cheeky b******ds" for Glastonbury Festival snub

Biffy Clyro

Liam Gallagher plays a comeback gig in the As It Was film documentary

WATCH: Liam Gallagher enlists "brothers & sisters" to help sing Oasis' Acquiesce for first time without Noel

Liam Gallagher

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at O2 Ritz Manchester

Liam Gallagher kicks off 2019 UK tour in Cardiff: Get his full setlist

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher with Paul Mccartney and Paul Weller

The best collaborations of all time

Features

Bono of U2 performs at the MTV EMA's 2014

Stupid things your favourite rock stars have done

Features