VIDEO: Chris Moyles found a Christmas song calling him fat

The Radio X presenter found an original Christmas song written in his honour, but he's not sure about the depiction of him.

It might be a little bit early, but Chris Moyles has already got into the festive spirit by listening to Christmas songs.

In fact, the Radio X DJ discovered a four-year-old track written and performed by Matt Hulbert, which is dedicated to his return to the airwaves.

It's pretty catchy, but that's not all that caught Chris Moyles' attention!

The track comes complete with a lyric video, so there's no way we can mistake what Matt singing... which is how Chris realised he'd been described as the "jolly fat man".

Watch Chris react to the festive ditty in our video above.

Listen to the full song here:

Watch out Dominick The Donkey. You've got competition!